(Adds late-March inventories data) SHANGHAI, April 10 Average daily output from China's large steelmakers dropped 2.2 percent in the last 11 days of March from the preceding 10 days, down for the third consecutive period, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Thursday. Tougher environmental checks and subdued steel demand have forced Chinese steel mills to cut production to 1.613 million tonnes per day for March 21-31. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost nearly 6 percent in March, and is down almost 15 percent so far this year. Inventories of steel products owned by major steel mills fell 11 percent to 15.45 million tonnes by late-March, after mills cut output. The following table shows changes in daily output since the start of the year. Some previous output figures have been revised by CISA. Period Members' Change Inventories Change daily (pct) held by major (pct) output steel firms (mln T) (mln T) Mar 21-31 1.613 -2.18 15.45 -11.0 Mar 11-20 1.649 -1.95 17.35 -0.08 Mar 1-10 1.682 -5.03 17.37 +1.4 Feb 21-28 1.771 +8.15 17.13 +4.02 Feb 11-20 1.638 +0.97 16.47 +10.39 Feb 1-10 1.628 -6.02 14.92 +1.02 Jan 21-31 1.688 -0.35 14.77 +0.03 Jan 11-20 1.694 -5.1 14.76 +8.3 Jan 1-10 1.785 +3.6 13.64 +3.0 Dec 21-31 1.722 -3.6 13.24 -11.0 Dec 11-20 1.782 +1.85 14.88 +1.2 Dec 1-10 1.749 +2.1 14.70 +2.8