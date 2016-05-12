SHANGHAI May 12 The recent rapid improvement in
Chinese steel prices is not sustainable and will not hinder the
country's efforts to tackle overcapacity in the sector, a
government official said on Thursday.
"Rising steel prices have some impact on cutting
overcapacity, but in general the impact is very small," Zhao
Chenxin, a spokesman with the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), told a media briefing in Beijing.
After hitting their lowest point in decades last year, steel
prices surged 80 percent from late November to their
recent peak on April 21, but have since fallen back around 25
percent.
Zhao said optimism over steel demand has been driven by
rising housing sales, a resumption in construction activities
and restocking by traders. Lower production rates earlier this
year and futures market speculation also helped lift prices, he
said.
"The supply and demand situation hasn't essentially
improved, and the serious overcapacity hasn't changed, so steel
prices will be unlikely to maintain the rapid increase," he
said.
The higher prices have encouraged some shuttered steel mills
in the world's top producer to resume production, and leading
steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel warned this could
slow government efforts to curb overcapacity in the short term.
"The restarted capacity is not on the list of those (mills)
that have been ordered to shut down, and the reopening is normal
market behaviour, mainly in reaction to market changes," Zhao
added.
Beijing would continue to urge local governments to push
forward steel industry capacity cuts and take reasonable
measures to accelerate closures, he said.
China's top steel-producing region of Hebei province has
banned the reopening of steel mills that have been officially
ordered to shut down.
China is also drawing up special plans aimed at disposing of
so-called "zombie enterprises" and will also include new
mechanisms to handle their debt, the official China Securities
Journal reported this week. Pilot programmes were due to be
launched in around 20 cities.
