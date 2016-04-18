By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, April 18 China and other major
steel-producing countries failed on Monday to agree measures to
tackle a global steel crisis as the sides argued over the causes
of overcapacity and whether Beijing is keeping loss-making
producers afloat.
A meeting of ministers and trade officials from over 30
countries, hosted by Belgium and the OECD, sought to tackle
excess capacity, but concluded only that it had to be dealt with
in a swift and structural way.
The OECD said global steelmaking capacity was 2.37 billion
tonnes in 2015, but declining production meant that only 67.5
percent of that was being used, down from 70.9 percent in 2014.
Britain in particular has felt the squeeze as its largest
producer Tata Steel has announced plans to pull out of
the country, threatening 15,000 jobs.
At a news conference following Monday's meeting, deep
divisions were clear.
China's assistant commerce minister, Zhang Ji, countered
accusations that Beijing subsidises steel exporters, saying
that China had cut 90 million tonnes of capacity and had plans
to reduce it by a further 100-150 million tonnes.
"That is only 10 million tonnes less than the capacity in
Europe," he said, although critics say it would still have a
capacity of around 1 billion tonnes, far in excess of its needs.
China says the fundamental cause of steel overcapacity was
the collapse of demand due to the 2008-2009 financial crisis and
that the issue of excess capacity is a global one for all
countries. International trade, it says, is not to blame.
However, deputy U.S. trade representative Robert Holleyman
said Zhang's talk of steel export subsidies missed the point.
"What we are talking about are subsidies that encourage
steel capacity or that sustain loss-making enterprises or
plants," he said, adding that a "critical mass of economies"
needed to agree additional steps.
Cecelia Malmstrom, the EU's trade commissioner, insisted
that governments should not grant subsidies that keep enviable
plants running and should subject state-controlled firms to the
same rules as the private sector.
Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo also
highlighted the problem of cheap imports, saying domestic
producers had half of the local market in 2010, but only 25
percent now.
The OECD Steel Committee is made up of 25 members and
associates such as Brazil and Russia, with China, the world's
largest steel producer and consumer, also invited to
participate. A further high-level discussion is provisionally
set for September.
