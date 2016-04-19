BEIJING, April 19 China still sees a large
potential for growth in domestic demand for steel, the country's
commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
Commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said at a news
conference in Beijing that a tepid economy and shrinking demand
for global steel is key problem leading to global glut.
Shen's remarks came after China and other major
steel-producing countries failed on Monday to agree measures to
tackle a global steel crisis as the sides argued over the causes
of overcapacity and whether Beijing is keeping loss-making
producers afloat.
Shen added that trade protectionism was not productive.
