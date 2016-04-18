WASHINGTON, April 18 China must take "timely and
concrete actions" to reduce excess production and capacity in
its steel industry or face possible trade action from other
countries, U.S. officials said on Monday.
The warning followed failure to agree measures to tackle a
global steel crisis during a meeting on Monday in Brussels of
ministers and trade officials from over 30 countries, hosted by
Belgium and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development.
"Unless China starts to take timely and concrete actions to
reduce its excess production and capacity in industries
including steel ... the fundamental structural problems in the
industry will remain and affected governments - including the
United States - will have no alternatives other than trade
action to avoid harm to their domestic industries and workers,"
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker and U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said in a statement.
