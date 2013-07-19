* Steel prices rebound seen sustaining in summer
* Traders receive improving orderbooks as end-users restock
* Concerns over the extent of gains in prices still stay
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, July 19 A rebound in Chinese steel
prices in the typically weak consumption month of July has
sparked recovery hopes for the sector after a difficult
first-half, but slowing economic growth makes it unlikely the
gains will be sustained for long.
Restocking by end-users has sparked the revival and could
carry on for some more time, boosting prices further, traders
said. That should support prices of raw material iron ore, which
have already surged by nearly a fifth to more than $130 a tonne since hitting seven-month lows at the end of May.
Global miners Vale, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton , about to embark on big
expansion plans, have been watching for signs of a recovery in
China's steel sector, the world's biggest and the buyer of
two-thirds of global seaborne iron ore.
Leading Chinese steel mills such as Wuhan Steel
and Jiangsu Shagang have raised prices for July and
August bookings due to increased orders from domestic and
overseas buyers, with some producers holding back export offers
or delaying domestic deliveries, traders said.
"Our sales have increased greatly in recent weeks and it is
very likely that prices will maintain an upward trend in the
near term as orders from downstream users still look strong,"
said a sales executive with a steel trading firm in Shanghai.
China's steel consumption is usually weak in July and August
as construction activity slows during summer. But some traders
and end-users are restocking after running down their
inventories in the first half and in anticipation of the peak
demand season from September, traders said.
Shanghai rebar futures, a benchmark of steel
pricing in China, hit a two-month high of 3,712 yuan ($600) a
tonne on Friday.
Rebar, a steel product used in construction, has recovered
more than 8 percent since hitting nine-month lows in June.
Prices fell 15 percent in January-June.
Despite a slow start to the year, steel inventories in China
have fallen from this year's peaks, suggesting a pickup in
end-user demand, although some cash-strapped traders have also
been reluctant to maintain high stockpiles.
Inventories among Chinese traders of five main steel
products, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, have dropped by
28 percent over 17 consecutive weeks to 16.15 million tonnes by
mid-July, data from industry website Mysteel showed.
"The rapid fall in steel inventories suggests that any more
restocking by users could push prices up further in August given
that output remains stable," said Du Hui, an analyst with Qilu
Securities in Shanghai.
China's crude steel output has stayed above 2 million tonnes
since mid-February, hitting a record pace of 2.193 million
tonnes in May.
Despite the rosier start to the summer, analysts warn the
revival could be temporary, with the world's second-largest
economy still struggling to regain momentum.
China's economic growth slowed in the second quarter to 7.5
percent year-on-year as weak overseas demand weighed on output
and investment.
"My concern is the upside room could be limited due to the
overall economic recovery - the faster prices rise now, the
bigger the downturn risks are for September," said an analyst
with a securities firm, who declined to be named as he is not
allowed to speak to media.