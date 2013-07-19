* Steel prices rebound seen sustaining in summer

* Traders receive improving orderbooks as end-users restock

* Concerns over the extent of gains in prices still stay

By Ruby Lian and David Stanway

SHANGHAI, July 19 A rebound in Chinese steel prices in the typically weak consumption month of July has sparked recovery hopes for the sector after a difficult first-half, but slowing economic growth makes it unlikely the gains will be sustained for long.

Restocking by end-users has sparked the revival and could carry on for some more time, boosting prices further, traders said. That should support prices of raw material iron ore, which have already surged by nearly a fifth to more than $130 a tonne since hitting seven-month lows at the end of May.

Global miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , about to embark on big expansion plans, have been watching for signs of a recovery in China's steel sector, the world's biggest and the buyer of two-thirds of global seaborne iron ore.

Leading Chinese steel mills such as Wuhan Steel and Jiangsu Shagang have raised prices for July and August bookings due to increased orders from domestic and overseas buyers, with some producers holding back export offers or delaying domestic deliveries, traders said.

"Our sales have increased greatly in recent weeks and it is very likely that prices will maintain an upward trend in the near term as orders from downstream users still look strong," said a sales executive with a steel trading firm in Shanghai.

China's steel consumption is usually weak in July and August as construction activity slows during summer. But some traders and end-users are restocking after running down their inventories in the first half and in anticipation of the peak demand season from September, traders said.

Shanghai rebar futures, a benchmark of steel pricing in China, hit a two-month high of 3,712 yuan ($600) a tonne on Friday.

Rebar, a steel product used in construction, has recovered more than 8 percent since hitting nine-month lows in June. Prices fell 15 percent in January-June.

Despite a slow start to the year, steel inventories in China have fallen from this year's peaks, suggesting a pickup in end-user demand, although some cash-strapped traders have also been reluctant to maintain high stockpiles.

Inventories among Chinese traders of five main steel products, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, have dropped by 28 percent over 17 consecutive weeks to 16.15 million tonnes by mid-July, data from industry website Mysteel showed.

"The rapid fall in steel inventories suggests that any more restocking by users could push prices up further in August given that output remains stable," said Du Hui, an analyst with Qilu Securities in Shanghai.

China's crude steel output has stayed above 2 million tonnes since mid-February, hitting a record pace of 2.193 million tonnes in May.

Despite the rosier start to the summer, analysts warn the revival could be temporary, with the world's second-largest economy still struggling to regain momentum.

China's economic growth slowed in the second quarter to 7.5 percent year-on-year as weak overseas demand weighed on output and investment.

"My concern is the upside room could be limited due to the overall economic recovery - the faster prices rise now, the bigger the downturn risks are for September," said an analyst with a securities firm, who declined to be named as he is not allowed to speak to media.