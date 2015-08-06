(Adds data on closures from industry association)
By David Stanway
TANGSHAN, China Aug 6 Struggling from weak
demand and facing new rules to clean up pollution, some firms in
China's top steel producing city have scaled back production or
even closed completely, lifting local steel prices off 20-year
lows.
China is using tougher environmental rules to help tackle a
severe steel capacity glut that has depressed prices and saddled
much of the sector - the world's biggest - with crippling debt.
Tangshan, which is 200 km (124 miles) east of Beijing and
produces more steel a year than the United States, has been on
the frontline of campaigns to cut smog and tackle overcapacity.
The city has pledged to reduce its annual crude steel
capacity by 28 million tonnes from 2013 until 2017, roughly a
fifth of its total, and its steel firms are now being forced to
undergo costly upgrades.
"There are so many plants that are having to cut or stop
production," said Zhou Junjia, a sales manager at Baifeng Iron
and Steel Corporation, noting that four privately owned steel
firms nearby had recently been forced to close.
"In Tangshan, there are just too many plants selling steel
products. We travel around to customers and to big steel markets
in other large cities and no one is buying," added Zhou.
Baifeng has cut daily crude steel production by 40 percent
to 1,200 tonnes in recent months, which would amount to an
annual cut of 292,000 tonnes.
"We are at least not losing money and are covering our
production costs," he said, noting that it could break even by
relying on its processing and trading business.
The premises of Kailida Iron and Steel, a private producer
located nearby, appeared to have been abandoned and attempts to
reach staff failed with their phone lines disconnected.
In the nearby township of Fengnan, the Qingquan steelworks
closed in late 2013 for what staff said was a temporary shut
down after it was unable to pay its workers.
While guards remain outside the plant, operations have not
yet resumed more than a year and a half later.
Tangshan, located in Hebei province, is making industrial
firms - including steel mills - renovate facilities over the
next few months in order to meet strict new pollution standards.
Mills in areas surrounding Beijing will also have to reduce
output from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3 to help air quality as the city
commemorates the 70th anniversary of the end of the Second World
War.
According to a survey publish this week by the Hebei
Province Metallurgical Industry Association, as many as 26 blast
furnaces in Tangshan have been closed from July for overhauls,
and a "majority" of steel processing plants throughout Hebei
have either shut down or halved production due to persistently
weak prices and environmental pressures.
The cut backs are already having an impact on local steel
prices, with steel billet in Tangshan MYSTL-Q235-FTAN rising
by 12.6 percent to 1,880 yuan per tonne since hitting a low of
1,670 yuan on July 8, according to data provider Mysteel.
Xue Heping, a China Iron and Steel Association (CISA)
analyst, warned against "blind optimism" but said in a report
that "the worst period for the steel market is already passing."
However, prices in Tangshan remain more than 12 percent
lower than the start of the year and 30 percent down from August
2014. CISA's composite price index is some 37 percent lower than
the reference prices set in 1994.
Jiang Ping, an analyst with ChinaTSI, an industry
consultancy, said expectations of tougher environmental controls
and supply cutbacks were helping prices.
"But I don't think there is any long-term support for prices
because none of this solves the fundamental issues of
overcapacity and weak demand," she said.
