By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
| SHANGHAI/MANILA
SHANGHAI/MANILA Nov 17 Chinese steel prices hit
record lows on Tuesday amid prolonged worries over shrinking
demand in the world's top consumer that market sources say has
forced one of the country's largest private producers to cease
output.
The shutdown by Tangshan Songting Iron & Steel, with an
annual capacity of 5 million tonnes, would be one of the biggest
in the sector's years-long downturn as the world's No.2 economy
slows, traders and analysts said.
The company, located in the northeastern city of Tangshan,
did not answer repeated telephone calls. An official with the
local government of Tangshan said it was "dealing with the issue
right now in accordance with related law and regulations",
without specifically stating the company had ended production.
Chinese social media showed photos and videos that were
apparently of hundreds of disgruntled workers gathered outside a
local government building in Qian'an, Tangshan, demanding help
in the face of the closure.
A shutdown would highlight the sector's woes and fuel
concerns that more closures are on the way, with a raft of mills
already shuttering output.
While cuts in output would remove some of the surplus
capacity that has weighed on prices, traders said the latest
shutdown dented overall sentiment on the outlook for the Chinese
economy.
On Tuesday, Chinese steel prices plumbed a record
low of 1,748 yuan a tonne, down nearly 37 percent since the
beginning of this year. That has also hit demand for steelmaking
ingredient iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, already down over 30 percent
in 2015.
"I think there will be more closures in China and no
capacity additions. Steelmakers and local governments don't have
the incentive to build new capacity," said Wang Li, an analyst
at CRU Group in Beijing.
"Generally people think that to close a steel plant would be
quite difficult in China and maybe unlikely, but the fact is
closures are increasing and quicker than people's expectations."
Tangshan, which is 200 km (124 miles) east of Beijing and
produces more steel a year than the United States, has tens of
small steel mills and has been on the frontline of China's
campaigns to tackle overcapacity and pollution.
The city has pledged to reduce its annual crude steel
capacity by 28 million tonnes from 2013 until 2017, roughly a
fifth of its total.
Around 15 million tonnes of steel capacity in Tangshan has
been shut down so far, said Cheng Xubao, an analyst with
industry consultancy Custeel said.
"Local governments want to help, but they are not able to
help all. More mills could shut down as demand keeps weakening.
Mills are not afraid of losses, but they are worried that there
is no demand."
Apparent steel consumption in China, the world's biggest
producer and consumer, fell 5.7 percent to 590.47 million tonnes
in the first 10 months of the year, the China Iron and Steel
Association (CISA) said.
($1 = 6.3743 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio; Editing by
Josephine Mason and Joseph Radford)