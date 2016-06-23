SHANGHAI, June 23 China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it was deeply concerned about protectionism in the U.S. steel sector and urged the United States to strictly abide by World Trade Organization rules.

The lack of competitiveness by the U.S. steel sector is a result of overprotection, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had found that imports of cold-rolled steel products from China are hurting U.S. producers, paving the way for hefty anti-dumping duties and increasing trade tensions between the nations. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)