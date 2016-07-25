(Repeats story issued late on Sunday)
BEIJING July 24 China, accused of flooding world
markets with cheap steel, has started levying anti-dumping
duties as high as 46.3 percent on electric steel products
imported from Japan, South Korea and the European Union,
according to China's official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.
China began levying the duties on Saturday after an
investigation by the country's Ministry of Commerce found
evidence of dumping that was harming Chinese industry, Xinhua
said.
It added the duties range from 37.3 percent to 46.3 percent.
China's huge steel sector has turned to overseas markets to
try to ease a huge supply surplus, with product exports reaching
a record 112 million tonnes in 2015, up 19.9 percent on the
year.
