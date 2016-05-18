(Adds comment, background)
BEIJING May 18 The United States has employed
"unfair methods" during an anti-dumping investigation into
Chinese cold-rolled steel products and should rectify its
mistakes as soon as possible, China's Commerce Ministry said on
Wednesday.
The United States said on Tuesday it would impose duties of
more than 500 percent on Chinese cold-rolled flat steel, which
is widely used for car body panels, appliances and construction.
The ministry expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the
ruling, and complained that the United States was trying to
protect its steel companies by transferring its industry woes to
the world.
"The United States adopted many unfair methods during the
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese
products, including the refusal to grant Chinese state-owned
firms a differentiated tax rate," the ministry said in a
statement posted to its website.
"China urges the United States to strictly obey World Trade
Organization rules and rectify its mistaken methods as soon as
possible," it added.
While a flood of cheap Chinese steel has been blamed for
putting producers out of business, China has repeatedly denied
its mills have been dumping their products on foreign markets,
stressing that its steelmakers are more efficient and enjoy far
lower costs than their international counterparts.
China has also denied there are any inducements in place
that encourage steelmakers to sell their products overseas,
saying trade flows are determined by the market.
In a separate statement faxed to Reuters, the ministry said
the U.S. view of China as a non-market economy meant it did not
accurately acknowledge the prices and costs of Chinese companies
when using alternate country data to calculate dumping rates.
"When determining surrogate country data, it meticulously
selected data divorced from the actuality of production for
Chinese enterprises, and even used data that was not
representative of international markets," it said.
When China joined the WTO in 2001, it agreed to a clause in
its accession protocol to give trading partners the option to
use a third party's prices to assess if it is exporting below
market value.
China has told WTO members that they will have to drop the
"discriminatory" methods come December.
As China's economy has slowed, the government has pledged to
give more rein to market forces, though foreign business groups
and governments have expressed disappointment at the speed of
reforms.
The ministry said the United States had ignored China's
"huge achievements in reforming state-owned enterprises and
establishing a market economy" and denied the "independent
market status" of China's state firms.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Michael Martina; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger, Robert Birsel)