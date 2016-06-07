(adds comments from China's vice finmin)
BEIJING, June 7 China has committed to curbing
its steel capacity and winding down weak state enterprises, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday at the end of
high-level talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in Beijing.
"China has committed to ensure that its central government
policies and support do not target the net expansion of steel
capacity; and to actively and appropriately wind down 'zombie
enterprises' through a range of efforts, including restructuring
and bankruptcy," Lew said.
The commitment includes some new actions, including letting
market forces determine which plants are excess, and to work
with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development
on the issue, he said.
Global coordination is required to deal with problems
arising from steel overcapacity, China's vice finance minister
Zhu Guangyao said late on Tuesday.
Officials from the two countries failed to reach an
agreement on how to address excess global aluminum capacity, Lew
said, but added they would continue to hold discussions on
excess capacity in the sector.
While China's aluminum smelters have pledged to shut down
more production and not add capacity in 2016, market
participants have expressed skepticism about the extent to which
this will help reduce overcapacity.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Beijing newsroom; Writing by
Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Mark Potter and Will Waterman)