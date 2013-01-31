UPDATE 5-Armed faction enters major Libyan oil ports, putting output at risk
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
BEIJING Jan 31 China's steel association said it would support Brazil's Vale docking its giant Valemax ore carriers at Chinese ports if that would lead to a decrease in iron ore costs for its members.
"This is a matter for the transportation authorities, (but) Chinese steel enterprises hope that iron ore prices will fall, and that transportation costs will fall, and if this is good for that, then I support it," Zhang Changfu, secretary-general of the China Iron and Steel Association, said at a press briefing on Thursday.
Vale built the Valemaxes to slash shipping costs to China, the world's largest importer of iron ore, and better compete with Australian rivals BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .
However, the vessels have faced stiff opposition from influential Chinese shipowners who fear the miner will use the ships to monopolise both the shipping and iron ore markets at China's expense.[ID:nL1E7NT0BY
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
* On closing, OMV net profit to take 1.1 bln eur fx hit (Adds details on the deal, background)
PAWNEE, Okla., March 3 The Pawnee Nation filed a lawsuit on Friday in tribal court in Oklahoma against 27 oil and gas producers, seeking damages for an earthquake they said was caused from man-made activity related to hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.