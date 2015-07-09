BEIJING, July 9 China's police will investigate clues pointing to potentially "malicious" short-selling of Chinese shares, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday, amid a slide in the Chinese stock market which has plunged nearly a third in the past month.

The investigation will allow authorities to "punch back" against unspecified illegal activities, Xinhua said in its official microblog, citing unidentified sources.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)