SHANGHAI Nov 4 Hong Kong regulators on
Wednesday sought to clarify the status of a planned link between
Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock markets, playing down an earlier
report which stoked confusion over the scheme's launch date and
sent mainland stocks surging.
Traders were confused after the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) website published comments from governor Zhou Xiaochuan
that the trading link will be launched before year-end. Those
comments, however, were made in May although traders viewed them
as a renewed commitment to the connect scheme.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing responded to the report,
noting that the "proposed Shenzhen stock connect was still
subject to regulatory approval and no agreement with
counterparts has been entered into."
But the onshore rally continued even after the HKEx
comments. Mainland investors often view the republication of
official remarks as a political signal; in this case that the
stock link would go ahead despite concerns that a market crash
over the summer might put the scheme on hold indefinitely.
The CSI300 index rose 4.6 percent to 3,626.29
points at 0657 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 4.2 percent to 3,456.92 points. The Hang Seng index
added 2.2 percent, to 23,074.78 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 3.1
percent, to 10,600.91.
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing itself rose
as much as 9 percent at one point during intraday trade.
Technical preparations have been completed for the connect
which is subject to approval from China's regulators, Charles
Li, chairman of Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing said in August.
Late last year, Hong Kong and Shanghai launched a landmark
trading scheme, which allowed foreign investors direct access to
mainland listed stocks. But investor participation has been
subdued due to regulatory uncertainty, risk of yuan
depreciation, and anxiety about the heavy-handed regulatory
response to the stock crash.
Still, many analysts expect the Shenzhen leg of the connect,
which could offer foreign investors access to some of China's
hottest new economy stocks, to get a warmer welcome.
