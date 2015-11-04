(Adds background, recasts, stock market reaction)

SHANGHAI Nov 4 Hong Kong regulators on Wednesday sought to clarify the status of a planned link between Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock markets, playing down an earlier report which stoked confusion over the scheme's launch date and sent mainland stocks surging.

Traders were confused after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website published comments from governor Zhou Xiaochuan that the trading link will be launched before year-end. Those comments, however, were made in May although traders viewed them as a renewed commitment to the connect scheme.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing responded to the report, noting that the "proposed Shenzhen stock connect was still subject to regulatory approval and no agreement with counterparts has been entered into."

But the onshore rally continued even after the HKEx comments. Mainland investors often view the republication of official remarks as a political signal; in this case that the stock link would go ahead despite concerns that a market crash over the summer might put the scheme on hold indefinitely.

The CSI300 index rose 4.6 percent to 3,626.29 points at 0657 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 4.2 percent to 3,456.92 points. The Hang Seng index added 2.2 percent, to 23,074.78 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 3.1 percent, to 10,600.91.

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing itself rose as much as 9 percent at one point during intraday trade.

Technical preparations have been completed for the connect which is subject to approval from China's regulators, Charles Li, chairman of Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing said in August.

Late last year, Hong Kong and Shanghai launched a landmark trading scheme, which allowed foreign investors direct access to mainland listed stocks. But investor participation has been subdued due to regulatory uncertainty, risk of yuan depreciation, and anxiety about the heavy-handed regulatory response to the stock crash.

Still, many analysts expect the Shenzhen leg of the connect, which could offer foreign investors access to some of China's hottest new economy stocks, to get a warmer welcome. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)