SHANGHAI, July 7 China's major insurance firms
plowed tens of billions of yuan into blue chip exchange-traded
funds (ETF) and large caps on Monday, in a bid to stabilize the
country's tumbling stock market, the official Shanghai
Securities News reported on Tuesday.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd made a net purchase
of 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in index funds, while China
Pacific Insurance Group and other major insurers
each invested more than one billion yuan ($161.06 million) in
ETFs and blue chips, the newspaper said.
The move came after China unveiled a series of emergency
rescue measures over the weekend to stave off a crash in the
country's stock market, which has plunged nearly 30 percent
since the peak on June 12.
The supportive steps helped stocks bounce on Monday, but
trading remained very volatile.
China's top 21 brokerages pledged to invest at least 120
billion yuan ($19.33 billion) in blue chip ETFs while Central
Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund, said it had
recently bought ETFs and would continue to do so.
In addition, China's securities regulator said the central
bank would provide liquidity support to a state-owned margin
finance company in a bid to stabilize the market.
An unidentified source close to regulators told Shanghai
Securities News that regulators are clearly encouraging
insurance funds to invest in the blue chips.
Analysts were cited by the newspaper as saying most
insurance companies generally have low positions in stocks,
meaning they still have huge potential to invest further.
($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)