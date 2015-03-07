SHANGHAI, March 7 China's top securities regulator Xiao Gang said on Saturday the country is not planning to re-instate same-day "T+0" trading for A-shares, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.

The re-introduction of the rule would help protect investors by allowing them to quickly exit falling stocks, thereby hedging investments, but is also seen as a move that could cause volatility.

In January, China approved trials of "T+0" trading and options trading on certain exchange-traded funds.

There has been speculation in state media that Beijing was planning to re-instate "T+0" on the A-share market.

The "T+1" system, which doesn't allow for same-day share trade, was adopted in 1995 to prevent volatility that could lead to collapse after speculation tripled the value of the main index in two months.

