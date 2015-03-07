SHANGHAI, March 7 China's top securities
regulator Xiao Gang said on Saturday the country is not planning
to re-instate same-day "T+0" trading for A-shares, the official
Shanghai Securities News reported.
The re-introduction of the rule would help protect
investors by allowing them to quickly exit falling stocks,
thereby hedging investments, but is also seen as a move that
could cause volatility.
In January, China approved trials of "T+0" trading and
options trading on certain exchange-traded funds.
There has been speculation in state media that Beijing was
planning to re-instate "T+0" on the A-share market.
The "T+1" system, which doesn't allow for same-day share
trade, was adopted in 1995 to prevent volatility that could lead
to collapse after speculation tripled the value of the main
index in two months.
(Reporting by Engen Tham)