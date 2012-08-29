SHANGHAI Aug 29 China may allow private institutional investors to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange when conditions are suitable, as part of a broader push to move the bourse away from being dominated by retail investors, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.

Zhang Yujun, the general manager of the Shanghai Stock Exchange said the exchange was considering a series of measures such as offering targeted services and new regulations, to make the exchange more attractive for institutional investors.

In the future, China's "sunshine" trust funds may be allowed to register with the Shanghai Stock Exchange to sell its products and provide services, and when conditions are ripe, some of the private institutions may be allowed to list.

China's 72 million retail investors account for about three-fourths of trading on the domestic stock exchanges. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)