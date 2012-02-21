BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says FY INAV up 21.4 pct
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
SHANGHAI Feb 21 China's securities regulator has amended rules to facilitate stock purchases by the major shareholders of listed companies.
Shareholders with a more than 30 percent stake in a listed company are allowed to increase holdings by less than 2 percent annually in that company without triggering a takeover bid, while the lock-up period for the newly-purchased shares is halved to six months, according to new rules published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
The CSRC also streamlined approval procedures for certain actions, according to the new rules.
An increasing number of listed companies have announced share purchase plans by major shareholders as share prices have fallen to near historic lows amid market bearishness. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Chris Lewis)
WARSAW/FRANFURT, Feb 27 Poland-based Griffin Real Estate plans to sell part of its asset portfolio in an initial public offering (IPO) worth about 150 million euros ($159 million) to be announced within days, market sources said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 24 February 2017 to include the issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured short-term local-currency bond. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks. The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bond has also been affirmed at 'BB