SHANGHAI Feb 21 China's securities regulator has amended rules to facilitate stock purchases by the major shareholders of listed companies.

Shareholders with a more than 30 percent stake in a listed company are allowed to increase holdings by less than 2 percent annually in that company without triggering a takeover bid, while the lock-up period for the newly-purchased shares is halved to six months, according to new rules published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

The CSRC also streamlined approval procedures for certain actions, according to the new rules.

An increasing number of listed companies have announced share purchase plans by major shareholders as share prices have fallen to near historic lows amid market bearishness. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Chris Lewis)