SHANGHAI Jan 14 At least 20 Chinese companies
listed on China's NASDAQ-style ChiNext growth board in Shenzhen
said their major shareholders will not sell off their stakes in
the near future, joining regulators' efforts to calm wobbly
stock markets.
The statements come as Shenzhen continues to reel from a
punishing selloff in small-cap company shares the exchange
specialises in; the ChiNext composite index is down
26 percent year-to-date, compared to a 15 percent slump in
Shanghai, which features more large-cap blue-chip shares.
Companies including Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co.,Ltd,
and EVE Engery Co., Ltd said in their
statements that they will try to help in efforts to stabilise
the stock market.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said late on
Wednesday that they have stepped up monitoring to ensure listed
companies' major shareholders are abiding by new rules designed
to restrict their sales and prevent a potential crash.
China stocks skidded on Thursday, with the Shanghai index
looking set to test lows hit during last
summer.
