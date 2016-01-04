SHANGHAI Jan 4 China's CSI300 stock index fell 5 percent on the first trading day of 2016, triggering a circuit breaker mechanism that would briefly halt trade.

A 5 percent rise or fall in the CSI300 index triggers a 15-minute suspension of all the country's equity indexes and equity index futures. Moves of 7 percent from the previous close would trigger a trading suspension for the rest of the day.

That mechanism first came into effect on Monday.

Stocks slumped after weak factory activity surveys soured hopes that the world's second-largest economy will enter the new year on better footing.

Investors also dumped stocks ahead of the imminent expiration of a share sales ban on listed companies' major shareholders, which had been imposed during the market crash last summer.

(Reporting by Sam Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)