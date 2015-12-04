BEIJING Dec 4 China will introduce circuit breakers to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and China Financial Futures Exchange on Jan. 1, 2016, Shanghai Stock Exchange said in statement on Friday.

A 5 percent rise or fall in the CSI 300 benchmark index will result in a 15 minute trading suspension for all the country's equity indexes, while a 7 percent move up or down will trigger suspension of trade for the rest of the day.

If a 5 percent move occurs after 2:45 pm, it will also halt trade for the rest of the day.

The exchange said the plan has been approved by China's Stock Regulatory Commission (CSRC). (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)