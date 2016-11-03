SHANGHAI Nov 3 China stocks rose after a private survey showed more signs of economic stability on Thursday, with sentiment also spurred by the upcoming Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1 percent, to 3,365.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 pct to 3,128.94 points.

Earlier in the day, a private survey showed growth in China's services sector accelerated in October, reinforcing the view that the world's second-largest economy is on a steadier footing.

The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.4 in October on a seasonally adjusted basis from 52.0 in September, posting the strongest reading since June.

Investors are also responding to headline news that a global roadshow promoting the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme has been completed, pushing up shares of brokerages , betting they will benefit from the programme.

Most sectors advanced, led by infrastructure and financial stocks.

Big-cap, state-owned infrastructure stocks surged after a near 7-session breather, with China State Construction Engineering and China Communications Construction both soaring 10 percent, the maximum allowed. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)