SHANGHAI Oct 16 China stocks rose on Friday to
seven-week highs, with main indexes registering their best
weekly performance in four-and-a-half months after data showed
Chinese loans surged in September.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.4 percent, to 3,534.07, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.6 percent, to
3,391.35 points.
For the week, the CSI300 jumped 5.8 percent and SSEC by 6.5
percent, their best weekly performance since early June.
Despite the gains, the SSEC is still 34 percent below its
mid-June peak.
Underscoring how market sentiment has improved, Friday's
trading volume in Shanghai hit a six-week high.
Lending by Chinese banks surged far more than expected in
September, with 1.05 trillion yuan ($165.47 billion) in new yuan
loans extended following moves by the authorities to stop the
economy slowing.
Hopes for more government stimulus have fuelled the market's
recent rebound, and some analysts expect more steps even after
the robust lending data.
"Despite a rebound in new loans, we think the weak growth
and PPI deflation still point to the need for an interest rate
cut," Barclays said in a report on Friday.
On Friday, shares in most sectors advanced, with
transportation and infrastructure
stocks leading the charge on expectations of more government-led
investment.
Shares of Air China, China Eastern
and China Southern Airlines surged, after the
carriers expected sharp rises in their nine-month profit, helped
by lower fuel costs and increasing domestic travel.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)