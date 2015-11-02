SHANGHAI Nov 2 China stocks closed down on Monday as investors took profit from an early rally in small-cap shares amid concerns about the weak economy and Beijing's crackdown on illegal futures trading.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.6 percent, to 3,475.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7 percent, to 3,325.08 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Meiyan Jixiang , down 9.7 percent to 7.72 yuan; China Shipbuilding , down 5.0 percent to 10.51 yuan and Agricultural Bank Of China, down 0.6 percent to 3.12 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group, down 6.4 percent to 3.65 yuan; BOE Technology, down 3.0 percent to 2.89 yuan and Suning Appliance, up 1.2 percent to 16.46 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 22.9 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 27.4 billion shares.

(Reporting by the Ruby Lian and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)