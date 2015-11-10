SHANGHAI Nov 10 China stocks dipped on Tuesday after financial firms weakened and failed to drive gains in the broad market, but losses were limited on prospects of economic and financial reforms.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.2 percent, to 3,833.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,640.49 points.

China will deliver a slew of economic and financial reforms over the next five years and strengthen supervision of its financial system to prevent "systemic risk", central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said.

Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext rose 1.1 percent to 3,107.59.

The CSI300 Materials Index outperformed, up 2.4 percent, while the financials index was down 0.2 percent and the banking index eased 0.1 percent.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 42.9 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 40.0 billion lots. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Ruby Lian and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)