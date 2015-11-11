SHANGHAI Nov 11 China stocks closed up on Wednesday as investors wagered on further stimulus after a mixed batch of data showed growth in Asia's giant economy remained lacklustre at best.

The market was dragged down in early trade by a retreat in financial sector shares but managed to bounce in the afternoon.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was unchanged at 3,833.65, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,650.25 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Industrial SEC, up 1.8 percent at 13.39 yuan; Citic, up 0.9 percent at 20.87 yuan and Founder Securities, up 2.2 percent at 11.53 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Tongling NFM, down 3.1 percent at 4.03 yuan; BOE Technology, up 0.3 percent at 3.15 yuan and Hebei Steel, up 1.4 percent at 3.56 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 36.0 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 38.2 billion lots.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)