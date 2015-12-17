SHANGHAI Dec 17 China stocks rallied on Thursday as risk appetite improved after the Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade, as expected, removing a major source of uncertainty about the U.S. central bank's policy.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.9 percent, to 3,755.89, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent, to 3,580.00 points.

The market was also aided by the Fed's economic outlook that painted the picture of a mild slowdown, and a stabilising property market, easing concerns of a hard landing.

"The shoe finally hit the floor," Dacheng Fund Management Co said in a note.

"Risk appetite will likely increase because in the short term, there's no need to be excessively cautious."

Investors also drew confidence from the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) working report, which forecast China's economic growth would likely slow mildly to 6.8 percent next year from an expected 6.9 percent this year, as "the number of positive factors will gradually increase in 2016".

Property shares surged as the PBOC predicted the real estate market would stabilise next year, helping drive growth in fixed-income investment.

Shares of China Vanke Co Ltd jumped their 10 percent daily limit, after exchange disclosures showed that Jushenghua Co, a firm with property and insurance businesses, continued buying Vanke's shares after recently becoming its biggest shareholder. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)