SHANGHAI Jan 28 China stocks slumped again on Thursday to a fresh one-year low as panic selling resumed.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.6 percent, to 2,853.76, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.9 percent, to 2,655.66 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)