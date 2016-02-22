SHANGHAI Feb 22 China stocks jumped over 2 percent on Monday to a four-week high, led by property and resources shares, as investors welcomed Beijing's decision to replace the top securities regulator and on signs the government was stepping up its economic stimulus efforts.

Gains were broad-based, and helped lift the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen up 2.2 percent to close at 3,118.87, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.4 percent to 2,927.18 points.

