SHANGHAI Feb 24 China stocks reversed early losses and ended higher on Wednesday, as a jump in industrial and infrastructure shares helped offset a drop in start-up board ChiNext.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.7 percent, to 3,109.55, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to 2,928.90 points.

The market has rebounded roughly 10 percent over the past month, propelled by a bounce in global markets, signs of yuan stabilisation and hopes that Beijing will unveil fresh economic stimulus during a meeting by China's legislature that starts March 5. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)