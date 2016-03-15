SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks recouped early losses to end modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in finance, consumer and real estate shares.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent to 3,074.78 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to 2,864.37 points.

Both indexes were down around 1 percent by midday as traders took profits following sharp gains on Monday.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)