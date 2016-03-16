SHANGHAI, March 16 China stocks closed up on Wednesday as the country's annual parliamentary session came to a close.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5 percent, to 3,090.03, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 2,870.43 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)