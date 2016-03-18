SHANGHAI, March 18 China stocks closed up on Friday as the weaker dollar helped ease concerns on capital outflows from the country.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.5 percent, to 3,171.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.7 percent, to 2,955.15 points. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)