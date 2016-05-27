SHANGHAI May 27 China stocks ended slightly lower on Friday, capping a sixth straight week of losses for the Shanghai Composite Index, as industrial profit data added to fears that a recent pick-up in the economy is fizzling out.

The Shanghai Composite Index was fractionally lower at 2,821.05 points, and slipped 0.2 percent for the week.

The index has now has lost more than 8 percent since mid-April.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent, to 3,062.50, declining 0.5 percent for the week.

Many investors remained on the sidelines, worried about China's economic health and the impact of a possible U.S. rate hike as soon as next month. Trading volume in Shanghai shrank to a near five-month low.

Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed in April, in line with other data for the month which suggested the economy may be losing steam again after picking up earlier in the year.

Sector performance was mixed, with IT and telecommunications shares rising but energy and healthcare stocks slipping. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)