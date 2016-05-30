SHANGHAI May 30 China stocks closed up on Monday with many investors taking to the sidelines amid uncertainty over the monetary policy outlook even as the economy fails to show signs of a sustained recovery.

The uncertain climate is keeping investors from making bets in the country's stock and money markets, sending volumes plunging.

Official data on Wednesday is expected to show that growth in China's manufacturing sector likely stalled in May after slight expansions in the previous two months, a Reuters poll showed, throwing more cold water on hopes that the world's second-largest economy is reviving.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.1 percent, to 3,066.71, while the Shanghai Composite Index was nearly flat at 2,822.45 points.

