SHANGHAI, July 1 China stocks edged up on
Friday, posting solid gains during a week in which main indexes
erased falls sparked by Britain's shock vote to leave the
European Union.
Sentiment was also aided by data showing that growth in
China's services sector accelerated in June, and on government
efforts to ease fears that there might be an accelerated
depreciation of the yuan.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at
3,154.20 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
edged up 0.1 percent to 2,932.48.
For the week, the CSI300 gained 2.5 percent, while the SSEC
rose 2.7 percent.
Official surveys on Friday showed that growth in China's
manufacturing sector stalled in June, reinforcing views
authorities will roll out more stimulus in coming months. But
activity in the services sector accelerated, cushioning some of
the blow.
In an apparent effort to ease market worries about further
yuan devaluation, China's central bank said late on Thursday
that China does not intend to compete in international trade by
depreciating the currency.
Sector performance on Friday was mixed. Gains in resources
and banking stocks offset falls in the
consumer and healthcare sectors.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)