HONG KONG, July 5 China stocks rose on Tuesday
on further signs that activity in the services sector is
speeding up, and as investors bought shares expected to benefit
from reforms.
The blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.1 percent to
3,207.38. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent
to 3,007.11 points, the first time it closed above the 3,000
mark since April 19.
Activity in China's services sector rose to an 11-month high
in June, a private survey showed on Tuesday, indicating that
Beijing is making progress in rebalancing the economy.
Analysts said overall sentiment was positive, buoyed by
ample liquidity in the system and expectations that authorities
would roll out further economic stimulus measures.
Sector performance was mixed with consumer stocks
gaining 0.7 percent, and resources up
0.1 percent, while banks and healthcare
fell.
