HONG KONG, July 6 Chinese stocks struggled on
Wednesday as the yuan fell to fresh 5-1/2 year lows and
investors fled riskier assets on worries over the fallout from
Britain's shock decision to leave the European Union.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose for eighth
straight day, gaining 0.3 percent to 3,216.80. The Shanghai
Composite Index climbed for a fourth straight day,
rising 0.4 percent to 3,017.29 points.
Both indexes fell 0.3 percent in early trade, but buying
interest revived later in the session. Consumer stocks
rose 3.8 percent, with resources and
healthcare up 1.8 percent. Banks slid.
Analysts say the market will likely hover around 3,000
points for some time to consolidate gains in the past few weeks.
The yuan fell to its lowest against the dollar since
November 2010 earlier on Wednesday, extending its slide to a
fifth straight session, after China's central bank sharply
weakened its official guidance rate as the dollar surged.
Traders fear the central bank will let the yuan weaken even
further to help the country's struggling exporters, but a record
4.5 percent drop against the dollar last year did little to turn
shipments around in the face of stubbornly weak global demand.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim
Coghill)