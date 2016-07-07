HONG KONG, July 7 Shanghai shares ended flat on
Thursday, as concerns about further yuan weakness and
instability in Europe after Brexit offset expectations of more
stimulus measures to support the economy.
News of a rise in non-performing loans at the country's
banks also rattled investors.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 3,016.85
points. The blue-chip CSI300 index slid 0.21 percent
to 3,209.95 points, ending eight straight days of gains.
Outstanding non-performing loans in China's banks exceeded
the two trillion yuan ($299.21 billion) mark at the end of May,
according to a senior banking regulator official.
Sector performance was mixed with banks sliding
on worries over rising bad loans. Consumer stocks,
resources, and healthcare rose.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Donny Kwok; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)