HONG KONG, July 8 China stocks fell on Friday as
lingering anxiety over the Brexit vote and weakness in the yuan
added to worries over a fragile domestic economic recovery.
The mainland's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6
percent to 3,192.28 points, and the Shanghai Composite Index
slid 1.0 percent to 2,988.09, in their biggest intraday
of percentage drop since June 24.
For the week, the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2 percent,
and the Shanghai Composite Index ended the week up 1.9 percent
in their second straight week of gains.
While Beijing is expected to offer more stimulus to spur
activity, investors remain wary amid a global backdrop of
Brexit-driven uncertainty and other external headwinds.
The yuan slipped against the dollar on Friday, heightening
worries that a weakening yuan could trigger more capital
outflows in coming months.
Listed Chinese firms other than those in the finance sector
are in their worst financial shape in a decade, a research body
under China's Ministry of Commerce said.
Stocks fell in major sectors in consumer, banks
, resources, and healthcare.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)