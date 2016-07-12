SHANGHAI, July 12 China stocks posted solid
gains on Tuesday, shaking off a weak morning session as
investors bought shares in the finance and manufacturing
sectors.
Analysts said investors were buying index heavyweights as
they weighed a global equity rally against looming uncertainties
at home and abroad, including a ruling on the Phillippines'
South China Sea arbitration case due later on Tuesday and
China's second-quarter GDP data due on Friday.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.2 percent to 3,273.18 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent to
3,049.38.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)