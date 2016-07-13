SHANGHAI, July 13 China stocks closed higher on
Wednesday as investors bet on further fiscal and monetary
stimulus in the second half of 2016, following GDP data on
Friday.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent to 3,282.87 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to
3,060.69.
Analysts said that Tuesday's international tribunal ruling
against China on the South China Sea arbitration case had little
measurable impact on markets, with investors primarily focused
on domestic policy.
Gains were broad-based, with financial and manufacturing
shares boosting indexes.
China's economic growth likely cooled to a fresh seven-year
low of 6.6 percent in the second quarter as the industrial
sector loses steam and a boost from financial services fades,
according to a Reuters poll of 61 economists.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)