SHANGHAI, July 20 China stocks closed lower on Wednesday as mixed signals from economic data added to investors' uncertainty over prospects for further policy stimulus this year.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.3 percent to 3,237.61 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 3,027.90.

Volumes were weak for the second day in a row, with only 13.8 billion shares trading hands in Shanghai.

The economy grew slightly more than expected in the second-quarter, but exports remained weak and private investment growth shrank to a record low, data on Friday showed.

An official survey released on Monday showed home price rises in China slowed in June for a second straight month, adding to fears that a construction-led rebound in the economy may not be sustainable. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)