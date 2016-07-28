SHANGHAI, July 28 China stocks closed up on Thursday as rises in auto stocks and industrials offset declines in financials resulting from news of a pending crackdown on stock investments by China's massive wealth management industry.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.1 percent, to 3,221.14, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 pct to 2,994.32 points.

