SHANGHAI, June 28 China stocks rebounded to a
three-week closing high on Tuesday, led by small-caps, as the
country's leaders sought to calm investors rattled by Britain's
vote to leave the European Union.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent to
3,136.40 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.6 percent to 2,912.56.
China's strict capital controls have helped shield Chinese
stocks from the worst of the global market turmoil which was
triggered by the Brexit vote on Thursday, but confidence remains
shaky.
Premier Li Keqiang sought to reassure nervous investors on
Tuesday.
"It's hard to avoid short-term volatility in China's capital
markets, but we won't allow roller-coaster rides and drastic
changes in the capital markets," said Li, speaking at the World
Economic Forum (WEF) in the city of Tianjin.
The People's Bank of China said late on Monday that the
country's debt and financial risks were under control, although
it pointed out the country's listed companies face growing
operational pressure.
Most sectors rose. Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext
rose 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)