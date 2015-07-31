SHANGHAI, July 31 China's securities regulator
said on Friday that it had restricted 24 stock trading accounts
for suspected trading irregularities.
The accounts had been found to have abnormal bids for shares
or bid cancellations and were thus suspected of affecting share
prices or influencing investment decisions by other investors,
the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in its official
microblog weibo.
The regulator also said that it was investigating
individuals and institutional investors who used automated
trading strategies in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
so as to analyze their impact on the stock market.
China has taken a slew of steps to rescue its stock market
after its 35-percent plunge in less than four weeks since June
12, including clamping down on irregularities.
