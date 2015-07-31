(Corrects headline to clarify no direct contact with top executives)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 31 China's securities regulator said on Friday it had not directly contacted top executives of mainland-based financial institutions in Hong Kong, although it was normal to reach out to "relevant parties" during an investigation.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) appeared to be referring to a Reuters report earlier on Friday.

That report quoted sources at brokerages in Hong Kong and Singapore who said they had received calls requesting stock trading records related to investors taking short positions via stock index futures, and by shorting offshore exchange traded funds tracking Chinese stocks.

The spokesman denied meetings with brokerages in Hong Kong and Shenzhen. It is unclear what that denial was referring to. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)