SHANGHAI Aug 19 Chinese investors fled stock
funds in July, seeking safe haven in bond and money market funds
as share prices plunged, according to latest mutual fund data.
The number of units held in China's equity funds at the end
of July was 18 percent smaller than a month earlier, according
to the Asset Management Association of China.
This reflects heavy redemptions by investors during the
month.
The value of assets under management in stocks funds shrank
by 27 percent during the month to 1.296 trillion yuan ($202.59
billion).
Investors also pulled out of balanced funds, which invest in
both stocks and bonds, resulting in a 23 percent slump in the
number of fund units.
In contrast, money market funds jumped by one-third in terms
of fund units, while bond funds grew 15 percent in size,
representing their biggest monthly rise this year.
The shift of investor interest came as a stock market plunge
that started in mid-June wiped out nearly one-third of the
market value in just three weeks, prompting authorities to
intervene with a slew of rescue measures.
($1 = 6.3973 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)