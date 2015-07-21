(Corrects paragraph 10 to remove reference to 'countries';
* Quotas giving direct access to mainland stocks underused
* London market uptake slow, caution to remain
By Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, July 20 Tumbling share prices and
trading suspensions have tempered any early enthusiasm for
mainland Chinese equities among overseas funds, confirming the
cautious approach evident in their limited exposure despite
official attempts to lure them in.
Three government programmes designed to help overseas
investors buy Chinese stocks have had limited takeup and it will
likely take a measure such as inclusion in more mainstream stock
market indexes for that to change dramatically.
The recent 30 percent stock market rout has inevitably
knocked confidence, prompting some to reconsider plans to buy
mainland Chinese shares, known as A-Shares, until they are
included in globally followed regional indexes, say industry
participants.
Jupiter Fund Management for example said it had held
off buying A-Shares, preferring to bet on the H-Shares of
Chinese companies traded in Hong Kong, or Chinese stocks listed
in Taiwan or the United States, which have not been as badly hit
as their mainland cousins.
"The (mainland) stock market is not functioning in a
disciplined way," said Stephen Mitchell, head of strategy,
global equities at Jupiter. "The fact you can get a retail stock
market bubble this quickly ... does affect people's view of the
A-Shares market."
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen hit an all-time high on June 8, before
slumping 32 percent through July 8, but H-Shares ,
more popular with international investors due to their greater
tradeability, fell less.
China-focused funds sold to foreign investors, most of which
invest in H-Shares, lost only about 7 percent of the $100
billion in assets managed at end-June, Lipper data showed.
China has made attempts to improve international investors'
access to mainland shares but these have so far had limited
success.
An original programme, called the Qualified Financial
Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, allowed overseas
investors to use foreign currency to access stocks and other
assets, albeit with many restrictions around trading.
The subsequent more flexible RQFII programme allowed funds
to invest using renminbi, and Britain, France, Singapore, Taiwan
and Germany were among those fighting to secure a quota from the
Chinese government.
LOW TAKEUP
But in Britain, for example, just 25 percent of the
country's 80 billion yuan RQFII quota has been taken up by asset
managers in London, equivalent to just $3.2 billion.
"I've visited a lot of London-based fund managers and the
frequent response has been 'we don't understand the market, or
believe the market'," said Stewart Aldcroft, senior advisor for
fund services at Citi. "A lot of managers were able to miss out
on the fall in value because they didn't believe the rise."
U.S. universities and endowments made more use of QFII
quotas than London's asset management community, Aldcroft said.
RQFII take-up in Germany and France was higher, but overall
European demand remains relatively low, he added.
At June 29, $139 billion had been invested in the QFII and
RQFII programmes by foreign investors against a limit on both of
nearly $300 billion and a net capitalisation of China's mainland
stock markets of $11.5 trillion before the crash.
One successful RQFII applicant was Swiss fund firm Pictet,
with a quota of around $160 million awarded in December.
As the share suspension was largely impacting smaller
companies and start-ups, Pauline Dan, head of greater China
equities at Pictet Asset Management, said her blue-chip bets
were largely unaffected.
"We think that the current disruption is temporary and hence
have no intention to cut back on QFII investment," she said.
A third method of direct access, launched late last year, is
the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, a programme that enables
investors in each market to trade shares on the other market
using local brokers and clearing houses, subject to quotas.
But just 126.4 billion, or around 42 percent, was being used
as of July 16, data showed, relative to a potential capacity of
300 billion yuan ($48 billion).
Emerging support for Connect from European regulators could
lead to more funds taking advantage of the system, but many may
wait until China's mainland stocks are included in indexes run
by providers such as FTSE and MSCI.
"Until these managers are sort of compelled to include China
because of their inclusion in various indices, many of them will
just sit back and do nothing," said Citi's Aldcroft.
($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi)
